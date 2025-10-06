A'broad' study: UK, US graduates return to B'luru amidst visa and job market troubles

Safety of home country

The Donald Trump government’s tariffs and immigration policy changes have been dominating headlines since the US president took office in January. The most recent move to charge a $100,000 fee from companies for H1B visas has unsettled fresh graduates and firms, alike. The UK too has heightened regulations on immigration with an announcement to change the minimum salary requirement from £38,700 to £41,700, effective July 22, 2025 and raising the minimum education qualifications for skilled worker visas.

In the UK, the number of unemployed people per vacancy is 2.3 as of September 2025, according to the data released by the Office for National Statistics.

For Shuborno, an Oxford graduate, the decision to return despite a lucrative job offer in the UK was influenced by rising ‘anti-immigration sentiments’ in the UK, demonstrated through protests across the country since April. “Things weren’t looking good at the start of the year. People’s approach towards immigrants felt hostile. And when a top firm offered me a job here, it was a no-brainer to come back. I felt it was safe to be in the country where you are from.”

While some may see moving back instead of pursuing a career abroad as a setback, Shuborno expresses, “Comparatively, there are a lot of tech options in Bengaluru and I’m quite happy to be back here.”

In non-tech fields like journalism, Kusumitha, a music journalism graduate, notes a preference for UK residents due to familiarity with the country’s news and culture. “I was told before the application process that it would be difficult because I was Indian,” she says, adding, “I recommend graduates to come back, build networks here – you never know what will turn up. However, I’d still say a UK education is very valuable for its quality and niche course options.”

Also, with the dominance of AI (Artifical Intelligence), the struggle to land a job has compounded.