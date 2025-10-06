Big task: Will caste survey meet the deadline in Bengaluru?

BENGALURU: With each enumerator assigned to survey between 283 and 300 households within 15 days, and over 32 lakh homes to be covered across Bengaluru for the socio-economic and educational survey (popularly called caste survey), concerns are mounting over whether the exercise can meet its 15-day deadline. Given that enumerators reportedly take about 45 minutes per household, coupled with recurring technical issues, the pace of progress has become a major point of discussion.

The survey, which began on Saturday, saw a slow start across the city owing to technical glitches, long travel distances, protests from enumerators, and a lack of familiarity with the application interface. By the end of the first day, only 22,141 surveys had been completed across the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Girija, an enumerator, sharing her experience on the second day, said, “On the first day, it took 35 to 45 minutes as we were still getting used to the app. By the second day, I could work a little faster, but at least 30 minutes per household is needed in the most ideal situation.” She added that meeting the target is possible “if there are no technical or health issues during the survey.”