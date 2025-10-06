Dismissed constable arrested for posing as Lokayukta DySP, extorting officials in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old dismissed constable, who was impersonating a Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and threatening and extorting money from government officials, was arrested by the Ijoor police of the Bengaluru South district.

The accused, a native of Belagavi, Murregappa, allegedly called the Magadi Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posing as a Lokayukta officer and demanded money. Following this, CDPO officer Surendra lodged a complaint. Based on Call Detail Records and technical evidence, the police arrested him in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Nine SIM cards and three mobiles were seized from him.

The police said Muregappa was suffering from health issues, and began calling government officials by posing as a Lokayukta DySP, threatening to conduct raids, and demanding money ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh to settle the matter. He used to receive the payments through online transactions. Murregappa used to monitor government tenders in newspapers and then contact the department heads, police said.

He had served in the police department for 17 years, including two years with the Lokayukta in Belagavi. In 2022, he was dismissed from service following a inquiry for warrant case. He has three children, who have distanced themselves from him, and 58 cases have been registered against him.