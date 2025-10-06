Pro-Kannada activists vandalise Koramangala poker club over alleged online betting; 10 held

BENGALURU: Members of the pro-Kannada outfit Namma Karnataka Sene stormed into Golden Aces, a poker club, in Cauvery Colony in Koramangala, and resorted to vandalism on Sunday evening, alleging that the centre was involved in illegal gambling and online betting activities. The police arrested ten activists.
The protesters barged into the office, and an argument broke out between the staff and the agitators, who accused them of spoiling the youth by running the gambling den, police said. Later, they damaged property inside the premises while customers ran out. The Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and detained the protesters.
The owner of the club later filed a complaint against the activists with the Koramangala Police, who arrested 10 protesters, who were later released on station bail.
Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Padukote, state president of Namma Karnataka Sene, stated, “We filed a complaint with the police, who only registered an NCR, allowing the company to continue operations and mislead the youth. The police must register an FIR against the company and arrest those running it.”
The incident soon became a political tool with former chief minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj S Bommai posting on social media that Kannada organisations have exposed that online betting racket in Koramangala. Despite the Central government banning online betting, it continues unabated, right under the noses of the police. Bommai said this points to a nexus between those running online betting operations, the police, and the government.
“When our government was in power, we registered non-bailable cases against online betting and enforced strict laws. That case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. If the state government genuinely cares and preventing the poor from falling victim to it, it should take action regarding the pending Supreme Court case,” Bommai said.
He criticised the state government, stating that even after two and a half years, its inaction clearly shows that it is favoring online betting. He also called for a legal battle in the Supreme Court to strengthen Karnataka’s laws on the matter, emphasising the need to protect the youth and the poor.