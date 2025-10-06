Pro-Kannada activists vandalise Koramangala poker club over alleged online betting; 10 held

BENGALURU: Members of the pro-Kannada outfit Namma Karnataka Sene stormed into Golden Aces, a poker club, in Cauvery Colony in Koramangala, and resorted to vandalism on Sunday evening, alleging that the centre was involved in illegal gambling and online betting activities. The police arrested ten activists.

The protesters barged into the office, and an argument broke out between the staff and the agitators, who accused them of spoiling the youth by running the gambling den, police said. Later, they damaged property inside the premises while customers ran out. The Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and detained the protesters.

The owner of the club later filed a complaint against the activists with the Koramangala Police, who arrested 10 protesters, who were later released on station bail.

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Padukote, state president of Namma Karnataka Sene, stated, “We filed a complaint with the police, who only registered an NCR, allowing the company to continue operations and mislead the youth. The police must register an FIR against the company and arrest those running it.”