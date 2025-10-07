Cab drivers attacked by drunk men near Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: Two cab drivers who were having tea at a roadside tea stall after parking their cars in Shettigere near the Kempegowda International Airport were attacked by a gang of over 10 miscreants, of whom, some were under the influence of alcohol.

The drivers who have been attacked are identified as KS Basavaraju, 37, of Mariyappana Palya near Jnanabharathi and Janardhan, 29, of KS Layout 1st stage. The incident happened on Sunday around 10 pm. The accused also damaged a car of one of the victims. The windshields of the car were completely damaged. Both the drivers are undergoing treatment.

The police, who were called to the spot, are alleged to have not taken action against the accused who were at the spot. The victims alleged that a panchayat member who came to the spot warned them not to escalate the issue failing which cabs would not be allowed to ply to airport via Shettigere. The incident happened in Chikkajala police station limits.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of a car who started the fight along with other unidentified men. Basavaraju, the complainant, has stated that the accused came in a white colour i20 car and started to honk continuously.