KSPCB orders closure of Bigg Boss studio

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Monday issued a notice to close down the location where Bigg Boss Kannada is being shot, for violating environmental norms under air and water acts.

KSPCB Chairman PM Narendra Swamy told The New Indian Express that the decision was taken after a detailed meeting, inspection and review. There are violations pertaining to waste water disposal and water management. A closure order was issued on Monday due to noncompliance of environmental rules, he added.

As per the notice, the order was issued under Section 31(A) of Air (Prevention and Continuous Pollution Act 1981) of Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules 1983, for noncompliance by Vels Studio and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Jolly Wood Studio and Adventure) located at Plot No 24 and 26, Bidadi Industrial Town, Bidadi Hobli, Ramanagara.

The preamble read that Vels Studio and Entertainment Pvt Ltd is an amusement park falling under green category and operating without obtaining valid permissions from KSPCB.

Officials said that during their inspection, they found the sewage treatment plant not operating and around 2.5 lakh litres of waste water not being treated. It is the same place where Bigg Boss Kannada is being held. The Kannada edition of Bigg Boss-12 started on September 28, 2025. The reality TV show is produced by Banijay Entertainment which was acquired by Endemol Shine India. In 2023, the state forest department had issued a notice to Bigg Boss contestant Varthur Santosh for wearing and flaunting tiger claws.