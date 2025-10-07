Nostalgia Served Warm

London-based chef Rohit Ghai is one of the most celebrated names in modern Indian cuisine. The first Indian chef to earn a Michelin star for Jamavar in London, he is known for reimagining traditional Indian dishes through a contemporary lens. Now, after years of international acclaim, Chef Ghai has returned to India to open his first restaurant in the country at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru.

In an exclusive conversation, the Gwalior-born chef reflects on his journey, his culinary philosophy and his vision for progressive Indian dining.

Gwalior to Global Stage

“I grew up in Gwalior, watching my mother cook simple, soulful food,” he recalls. “Her aloo parathas were legendary in our home and taught me early on that food made with love doesn’t need elaborate ingredients. That lesson has stayed with me throughout my career.”

His professional journey began at the Institute of Hotel Management in New Delhi, followed by early roles at The Taj and The Oberoi Hotels. The turning point came in 2008 when he moved to London, working at prestigious establishments such as Gymkhana, Trishna, Benares and later Jamavar.

Earning a Michelin star at Jamavar within ten months was a defining moment. “It wasn’t just recognition for me personally but proof that Indian cuisine has a place at the very top of the culinary world,” says Ghai. This achievement gave him the confidence to open his own restaurants like Kutir and Manthan in London and later expand to cities including Doha, Dubai and Marrakech.

Balancing Tradition and Innovation

Ghai’s style is known for its harmony between authenticity and creativity. “For me, it’s about respecting the soul of a dish,” he explains. “Growing up in India gave me a deep appreciation for our culinary traditions, while my international experience taught me precision and discipline.”

This dual perspective allows him to refine familiar dishes with modern techniques. “My menus are like a bridge between nostalgia and novelty,” he says. Dishes such as prawn kasundhi, gobhi khasta and kala masala chicken stay rooted in memory yet surprise diners with presentation and complexity.