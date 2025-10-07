Nostalgia Served Warm

London-based chef Rohit Ghai is one of the most celebrated names in modern Indian cuisine. The first Indian chef to earn a Michelin star for Jamavar in London, he is known for reimagining traditional Indian dishes through a contemporary lens. Now, after years of international acclaim, Chef Ghai has returned to India to open his first restaurant in the country at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru.
In an exclusive conversation, the Gwalior-born chef reflects on his journey, his culinary philosophy and his vision for progressive Indian dining.
Gwalior to Global Stage
“I grew up in Gwalior, watching my mother cook simple, soulful food,” he recalls. “Her aloo parathas were legendary in our home and taught me early on that food made with love doesn’t need elaborate ingredients. That lesson has stayed with me throughout my career.”
His professional journey began at the Institute of Hotel Management in New Delhi, followed by early roles at The Taj and The Oberoi Hotels. The turning point came in 2008 when he moved to London, working at prestigious establishments such as Gymkhana, Trishna, Benares and later Jamavar.
Earning a Michelin star at Jamavar within ten months was a defining moment. “It wasn’t just recognition for me personally but proof that Indian cuisine has a place at the very top of the culinary world,” says Ghai. This achievement gave him the confidence to open his own restaurants like Kutir and Manthan in London and later expand to cities including Doha, Dubai and Marrakech.
Balancing Tradition and Innovation
Ghai’s style is known for its harmony between authenticity and creativity. “For me, it’s about respecting the soul of a dish,” he explains. “Growing up in India gave me a deep appreciation for our culinary traditions, while my international experience taught me precision and discipline.”
This dual perspective allows him to refine familiar dishes with modern techniques. “My menus are like a bridge between nostalgia and novelty,” he says. Dishes such as prawn kasundhi, gobhi khasta and kala masala chicken stay rooted in memory yet surprise diners with presentation and complexity.
Global Inspirations, Indian Roots
Travelling and working across diverse cultures has shaped his cooking philosophy. “When you work in places like London, Muscat, Marrakech and Dubai, you realise food is a universal language,” he says. “Each culture brings its own perspective, which expands your creativity.”
This cross-cultural influence is evident in creations like khaman dhokla apple, inspired by Gujarat but presented with an international flair, or charred salmon tikka, which combines traditional tandoor techniques with contemporary pairings, such as mooli textures.
His cookbooks, Tarkari and Yatra, reflect his deep connection to Indian regional cuisines. “Yatra took me across India, rediscovering its diversity. That journey strongly influenced my menus, including here in Bengaluru, where dishes from Kerala, Goa and Mumbai sit alongside those from the north.”
Why Bengaluru, Why Now?
Opening a restaurant in India was a long-cherished dream. “I’ve been showcasing Indian flavours abroad for years, but there’s something incredibly special about cooking for people at home,” says Ghai. Bengaluru felt like a natural choice. “The city’s diners are adventurous, knowledgeable and open to progressive ideas.”
The restaurant reflects this vision through an opulent yet soulful experience. “Every dish tells a story,” he says. From the smoky lamb shank nihari to the celebratory raan sikandari finished with gold leaf, the menu spans India’s diverse culinary landscape.
Signature Dishes
Ghai is especially excited about his small plates and signature mains. The lamb shami kebab with churchur paratha and bone marrow reinterprets Lucknowi flavours with modern finesse. Seafood lovers can savour the Lucknowi fish salan, while vegetarians will enjoy creative offerings like cauliflower steak makhani and tandoori morels with broccoli. “For a grand experience, the raan sikandari is a must-try,” he shares. “It is slow-cooked to perfection and deeply nostalgic.” Even desserts, like the trio of gulab jamun, shrikhand and besan ladoo, blend familiarity with refinement.
A Full-Circle Journey
Reflecting on his return to India, Ghai says, “When I left India, I couldn’t have imagined this journey. My goal was always to showcase the beauty and complexity of Indian cuisine globally.”
Now, he feels a deep sense of responsibility. “Indian food is evolving rapidly. With this restaurant, I want to inspire the next generation of chefs and show diners that progressive Indian dining can be modern, soulful and deeply connected to our heritage.”
With this opening, Ghai is not just launching a new restaurant in Bengaluru; he is starting a dialogue between tradition and modernity, shaping the future of Indian cuisine while honouring its roots.