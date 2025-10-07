Notes of Glory: Bengaluru students shine at the Clef Music Awards 2025

By Reshma Syed

Six students from the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa) in Bengaluru have been recognised at the Clef Music Awards 2025. The awards, organised annually by RadioandMusic.com, highlight achievements across the Indian music industry in performance, composition and innovation. SaPa students – Mahati Subramaniam, Disha Reddy, Tanya Ravidas, Aditya Ravidas, Abhinav Iyengar and Saketh Phani Vedala – bagged honours across categories, including Best Song, Best Artist, Best Lyricist (Pop) and Instrumental Talent.

Founded by violinist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr L Subramaniam and singer-Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti, and led by Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam, SaPa blends classical foundations with contemporary music education. Through initiatives like SaPa in schools, the academy reaches over 40,000 children across India, integrating music into classrooms and nurturing young talents.

“Our vision for music education in India is twofold: One is to create the next generation of musicians and the second is to make music accessible to everyone. Every child should have access to high-quality music education, not just to perform, but to appreciate and make music a meaningful part of their lives,” says Bindu, calling the win a proud moment.

Echoing the sentiment, Ambi added, “It’s humbling to see our students finding their own voices. Some of the songs taught to our 40,000 kids were composed by 13 and 14-year-olds from our programme. There is immense power in kids inspiring other children to do amazing things.”