Retaining wall collapses in Ullal after rain

BENGALURU: Due to rain early on Monday, a retaining wall at V6 Apartment in Ullal collapsed, damaging the children’s play area. No injuries were reported. Due to the incident, water entered the complex and a car was also damaged.

The 6.8 mm rainfall recorded for 24 hours, between Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am, also resulted in traffic jam at Hebbal Upper Ramp due to waterlogging.

The scattered rainfall also resulted in traffic jam at Nagavara Junction as a tree branch fell on the road, and the traffic department advised motorists to use other routes.

As a tree fell down in the rains, traffic was disrupted at TVS Cross Road in Peenya. The traffic department has suggested motorists may use NTTF Road. Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said he will direct the Greater Bengaluru Authority forest division to identify the vulnerable trees and dead branches and take up pruning.