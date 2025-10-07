Shine Beyond Binary: Gender-neutral jewellery breaks stereotypes

In the jewellery space, the possessive adjectives – his and her are undergoing a revolutionary change. A growing number of designers and brands are opting for pieces that speak of self-expression sans the gender binary tag. With celebrities, including actors Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Chathurvedi, cricketer Hardik Pandya and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, donning jewellery once considered exclusive to women, enthusiasts today are choosing pieces that reflect their personal style and individuality, paying little heed to gendered labels.
Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Mohanlal’s recent advertisement for a jewellery brand sent netizens and television audience into a frenzy over its unconventional charm. The video, also featuring ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, saw the senior actor playfully picking up jewellery pieces meant for an ad shoot and adorning them himself. Embracing the essence of feminine energy, he bursts into a childlike giggle when caught admiring the collection. His grace, expressions and moves redefine what adornment truly means.
“For us, gender-neutral is not a separate category. Jewellery is all about self-expression,” says Suraj Shantakumar, director, Business Strategy at Kirtilals. “In a recent bridal campaign, we styled men in traditional feminine jewellery like a necklace and chain with a pendant. People didn’t question it, they could easily connect with the concept.”
The shift is evident in festive season trends. Across brands, certain silhouettes like chunky silver kadas, layered chains, statement studs and stackable rings in minimalist or antique finishes stand out. Pieces are becoming lighter in weight, a practical response to rising gold prices, but also a stylistic shift that accommodates everyday wear across gender identities.
The festive mood this year is confident but refined, notes Neil Sonawala, managing director of Zen Diamond. “From bold to minimal, the options vary. For gifts, people are choosing geometric pendants, clean diamond lines and Cuban chains that can be layered or worn solo. These can be styled differently and are perfect for everyday use,” he explains.
Although chains, kadas and solitaire studs remain favourites, sellers highlight how they’re worn is what matters now. The same bracelet could be a groom’s gift, a bride’s heirloom, or a sibling’s shared keepsake.
At Abaran Jewellers, managing director Pratap Kamath sees the most traction in pieces that have always been informally unisex. “Bracelets and rings have always worked for everyone. What has changed is the language. Now, customers are openly choosing gender-fluid rings, brooches, and pendants, which they feel fits them, and not what’s marked ‘for men’ or ‘for women’. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, agrees, as he says, “People want pieces that reflect their personality. Men are exploring earrings and layered necklaces and women are going for thicker kadas and bold signet rings.”
This openness mirrors wider societal change, stresses Kamath. “Equality in relationships is reshaping how we shop. Men now aren’t hesitant to wear bigger rings or diamond bracelets. Women are drawn to solid, substantial pieces.” Beyond categories, accessories have become more about confidence and comfort, he adds.