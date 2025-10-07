Shine Beyond Binary: Gender-neutral jewellery breaks stereotypes

In the jewellery space, the possessive adjectives – his and her are undergoing a revolutionary change. A growing number of designers and brands are opting for pieces that speak of self-expression sans the gender binary tag. With celebrities, including actors Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Chathurvedi, cricketer Hardik Pandya and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, donning jewellery once considered exclusive to women, enthusiasts today are choosing pieces that reflect their personal style and individuality, paying little heed to gendered labels.

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Mohanlal’s recent advertisement for a jewellery brand sent netizens and television audience into a frenzy over its unconventional charm. The video, also featuring ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, saw the senior actor playfully picking up jewellery pieces meant for an ad shoot and adorning them himself. Embracing the essence of feminine energy, he bursts into a childlike giggle when caught admiring the collection. His grace, expressions and moves redefine what adornment truly means.