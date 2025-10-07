Transgender persons allege rights violations in caste survey

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Transgender Task Force (KTTF) organised an emergency meeting here on Monday to raise issues faced by community members in the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey.

They expressed that the poor condition of hospitals and apathy of hospital staff are major concerns, as transgenders have to visit hospitals to take part in the survey.

Activist and KTTF member Akkai Padmashali said tests were conducted on transgenders who had gone for the survey without their consent. “The government, without knowing the culture and lifestyle of the community, cannot restrict the survey from 10 am to 4 pm.

It has to ensure that the enumerators have the freedom to visit the houses of transgenders. This was brought to the attention of the chief secretary and she was disappointed at the conditions.

She subsequently spoke to relevant officers. However, when our delegation went to meet the officer, she refused to talk and was extremely rude. She threatened that she would suspend the survey for transgenders,” alleged Padmashali.

Soumya, a senior transwoman, said, “When we try to access the survey lines, they ignore us. Why is there no hygiene there? How can we participate? There are multiple safe spaces for transgender people where the survey can be conducted; hospitals are not the solution.”