Woman beaten by husband dies after nine days in coma

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman, who was in coma for almost nine days, succumbed to head injuries she suffered when her husband assaulted her with a wooden roller for refusing to give him water.

The incident happened in Peenya police limits on September 24. Preethi Singh, the victim, succumbed to injuries on October 2. Her husband Chote Lal has been remanded in judicial custody.

Preethi and Lal, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, worked as labourers and lived at Chokkasandra near Peenya, the police said.

On September 24, Lal, who came home drunk, asked Preethi to give him water to drink. When Preethi refused stating that she was already late for work, Lal assaulted her with the roller. Preethi suffered head injuries and fell unconscious.

Further investigations are on.