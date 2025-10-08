Contractors not paid, potholes to stay for a while in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Potholes in the city are not going to be filled anytime soon or before the October 31 deadline, as the BBMP Contractors’ Association has sought more clarity on who will pay for the work, as most of the work is outside the ambit of Defective Liability Period (DLP).

Of the Rs 2,400 crore that was due to contractors since 2013, the government released Rs 500 crore after many protests and warnings, said Association General Secretary KT Manjunath. But money has not been disbursed to contractors. Now, the government is asking to cover potholes, which are not under DLP of many such contractors, he added. DLP is the time within which contractors have to maintain roads.

“Let them show documents and also make a provision to add a new bill to fill potholes. Many contractors are hesitant as corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will throw up their hands after the work is done. Contractors are scared to take up the pothole-filling work, fearing nonpayment. But officials are pressuring contractors to repair potholes without mentioning payments,” said Manjunath.