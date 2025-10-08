Daily target of 3L set in Bengaluru for survey, says GBA chief

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday set a target of covering three lakh households per day under the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey.

Rao told reporters that on Tuesday alone, 1.70 lakh houses were covered by 18,000 enumerators across five corporations. He also said a voter ID is not necessary for the survey, but insisted on Aadhaar identification. As per instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the survey has to be completed soon, and the survey’s daily progress is being reviewed. “We are conducting a survey of 1.70-2 lakh households every day, and now we will speed it up and target nearly 3 lakh houses daily,” he said.

He warned the staff who failed to turn up for survey work. GBA had identified 26,000 staff for the survey, but some 5,000 have given a representation to excuse themselves from the survey, citing health, emergency and other reasons like maternity.

“Some staffers absented themselves during elections, and the same behaviour is being exhibited now. Notices have been issued to them and SMSes sent to their phones. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against such officials,” he said, and added that the government has authorised GBA to take such steps.

He said that as per Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, the city has 46 lakh Unique Household Identifications. “Of these, enumerators have covered 10%. The survey will be intensified. Now, 18,000 enumerators are on duty and exemption is granted to only those who give genuine reasons along with relevant documents,” Rao said.