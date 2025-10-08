Farmers dig heels in, say won’t cooperate with Bengaluru Development Authority

BENGALURU: As the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) moves ahead with the final phase of the Peripheral Ring Road, rebranded as Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), and initiates land acquisition, discontent is brewing among farmers. Claiming that their demands made during the recent meeting have been ignored, farmers say the project advances while their compensation and livelihood concerns remain unresolved. The farmers collectively say they will not cooperate with land acquisition officials.

Jagadish Reddy, a land loser, said, “We have collectively decided not to cooperate with land acquisition officers until a fair, transparent, and farmer-friendly approach is adopted, preferably compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement, as per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR). Our stand is not against development, but against injustice.”

Speaking about how BDA is acting on its own accord, Gopal Reddy, a farmer whose land is notified in Sulikunte village near Sarjapur, said, “None of our demands have been addressed after the recent meeting BDA held with the land losers.