'I wanted to win every race,' says Srihari Nataraj after 7 medals at Asian Aquatics Championships

At the recently-held Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru’s own two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj won seven medals across backstroke, freestyle and relay categories, the best performance by an Indian in the history of the event. The morning after the last event, still recovering from his flight, he says nonchalantly, “The goal was to win a few medals but when I found out that I’m in contention for most of my events, I wanted to win a medal in every single race I swam. I was seven for eight, so that’s not too bad.”

The 24-year-old swimming maverick points to the support he received on day one and his first medal, a silver in the 200m freestyle, as a memory that will stick with him. “It’s a highlight because I’ve won a few other international tournaments but none of them were championship games – this is my first major international medal,” he says, adding, “The stadium was filled. When I won the first race, the crowd went crazy. It’s only afterwards that I really realise how massive the support was.”

Currently, Nataraj holds national records in the 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke. This year marks a shift for him. After noticing his freestyle performance improve over the years without focussed training in the area, he’s been giving it special attention, assisted by a swim tech company. He explains, “They provide feedback

with the all data that you can think of – stroke rate, distance per stroke length, velocity, underwater distance, underwater time, start reaction time, and the time for turns. There’s also a camera setup with an analysis system that lets you see the video immediately with metrics; you can make changes, and see whether they are working on live feedback.”