Karnataka government OTT platform likely to see New Year launch

BENGALURU: If things go as planned, the state government’s Over-The-Top (OTT) platform to promote Kannada movies is likely to see a New Year launch. It may have a subscription fee of around Rs 100 per month.

A 10-member committee set up by the state government is studying Kerala government’s OTT ‘C-space’ and Prasar Bharti’s ‘Waves’.

Sree Kanteerava Studios chairman Mahaboob Pasha, a member of the committee, who had proposed the idea to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, “We will have a meeting with the commissioner, Information and PR Dept, by this month-end where a feasibility report will be submitted. The CM and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh are in favour of the proposal.”

“Private OTT platforms do not encourage Kannada movies. Around 4,000 movies have not been released for want of theatres. The private OTT platforms are not willing to take them,” Pasha said, adding that the proposed government OTT platform will not only help release Kannada movies, but also screen documentaries and works on art and culture.

Unlike Kerala’s platform, which offers movies on a ticket model (pay-per-view model), where users are charged once and they have to watch the movie within a few days, we propose the subscription model as well as ticket model (for new releases), Pasha said.