Now in Bengaluru: lectures in bars

Sometime last year, a viral video shows New Yorkers enjoying a pint of bear in a laid back bar, and unlike the typical buzz of several conversations happening at once or scattered laughter, all eyes were on a presentation – a lecture by a local university’s professor. Now, this off-beat experience has come to India’s pub capital, through the efforts of Cubbon Reads founders Harsh Snehanshu and Shruti Sah with software engineer Meghna Chaudhary. “Bengalureans were already warmed up to the concept because of reels. There was an existing need for it with people wondering why we didn’t already have this,” explains Sah.

The team has hosted events each Sunday since August, all focussed on topics with a catchy ring to them. They include ‘Too Hot to Handle: India’s Growing Climate Crisis’, ‘Much Ado About Drawing’, ‘Deja Oops: Why Neuroscience Says Your Memory Can’t be Trusted, and ‘Off-Roading on an Alien World’, a lecture by a former NASA engineer. The idea is to pick niche and interdisciplinary subjects that people wouldn’t encounter on their own. Sah explains, “We’ve had a bat researcher and professor at NCBS speak, one was on memories that textiles carry and another was on how growing heat crisis is impacting Indians through someone who creates heat maps.”

So far, the audience has drawn a crowd of people mainly in their mid-20s to 30s with a few older people in attendance too – those who have left college behind but long for intellectual stimulation. “We are realising that Bengaluru is intellectually curious, leading to fascinating conversations,” says Snehanshu. Lecturers, he says, are leaving pleasantly surprised by their audience. “They were surprised that the audience is so engrossed and intelligent, because the follow up questions that come are really intriguing. We also realised that conferences don’t pay but we’ve been able to give back to academicians and experts for their research while bringing it to the masses.”