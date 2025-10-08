Pothole, road repair deadline to be missed again in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With the state government’s priority firmly on completing the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, roads in Bengaluru will continue to be bedevilled by potholes.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials say they will not be able to fill all potholes by October 31, the deadline set by the government.

A senior GBA official said, ”It will be difficult to meet the pothole deadline. The staff is stretched and we cannot demand more. Each surveyor has been told to do 25 houses a day and asking all questions at each house takes around 30 to 35 minutes. Each surveyor needs to work seven hours, if the exercise has to be completed on time.”

Due to government pressure and GBA Chief Commissioner’s directions and warning of FIRs, departmental inquiry and even loss of job, caste census exercise has become the priority.

“The filling of potholes cannot be just left to contractors; proper supervision is required due to corruption and inefficiency. This is why many potholes remain. We were hoping things will get streamlined by Monday but due to glitches and complaints from people, things are still unclear,” the officials said.

They said that the survey has affected other departmental works like tax collection, inspections, town planning and environmental duties.

“There are complaints that there is shortage or no staff in revenue offices for tax collection and complaint redressal. Complaints of improper garbage collection and lack of supervisors are also being received, said a zonal commissioner.