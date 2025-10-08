Tunnel road project a threat to Lalbagh Rock, surroundings

BENGALURU: The state government’s ambitious Rs 17,698-crore tunnel road project for Bengaluru will shrink the size of Karnataka’s oldest lung space, Lalbagh, and the underground drilling will impact the famed Lalbagh Rock, part of the 3.2-3.5 billion-year-old ‘Dharwar Craton’, among the oldest rock structures in the world that extends from Kolar to Mangaluru and up to Ballari in the north.

The project’s 16.7-km north-south corridor connecting Esteem Mall Junction in Hebbal to Silk Board KSRP Junction will have multiple entry and exit points at Mehkri Circle, Chalukya Circle, Lalbagh and Silk Board. Its Detailed Project Report (DPR) shows that Lalbagh bedrock falls under the tunnel road’s transition zone.

The alignment is set to cross a prominent lineament with Lalbagh lake in the vicinity. The DPR said one intermediate ramp will exit on Marigowda Road at Wilson Garden and the other on Siddapura Road.

Around six acres of Lalbagh land will be lost for the 1.1-km stretch between Ashoka Pillar and Marigowda Junction. The DPR also stated that the creation of vents for the tunnel road passes through Lalbagh, and will also need land.

The impact of the project is feared because it is planned to snake below and through the botanical garden, and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared Lalbagh Rock as a heritage site, as it is a visible part of the Dharwar Craton.

Cratons are ancient, thick, rigid, stable and undeformed portions of the continental lithosphere, forming the core of continents. Lalbagh Rock is valuable as it is the Dharwar Craton jutting out of a layer of subsequent and younger sedimentary rocks that form the surface.