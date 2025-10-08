Youth with earphones on crushed by train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old BBM student of a private college, who was crossing railway tracks with his earphones plugged in, was killed after being hit by a moving train.

The victim has been identified as G Shashi Kumar, a resident of Sultanpalya. He was staying with his uncle, while his parents reside in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Kumar was a Second-Year student and had his exams on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 7.30 am in Nagenahalli near Banaswadi Railway Station on Tuesday morning. He was reportedly going to a bus stop in Nagenahalli from Veerannapalya. The passenger train that was heading to Hosur from Yeshwanthapur hit him from behind. Its loco pilot alerted the railway police.

The Byappanahalli railway police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. The police suspect that the victim failed out hear the train’s arrival, due to the earphones, and was killed on the spot. The body was shifted to the Sir CV Raman General Hospital mortuary in Indiranagar.