Armed robbers strike on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, loot Tamil Nadu cop and family

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old special sub-inspector from Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu was robbed by three armed bike-borne robbers on the Bengaluru-Mysore National Highway 275 on Tuesday, around 2 am.

The victim, PJ Shaji from Puthukuli village in Nilgiris, works as a special sub-inspector in Cherambadi police station in Nilgiris. Shaji was coming to Bengaluru with his wife and two children in a car to pick up his elder son, as he had finished his hotel management course in Halasuru. The complainant said that he had parked the car on the service road near Lambani Thandya near Channapatna for a nap around 1.45 am.

Around 2 am, the accused threatened him and his family members at knifepoint and escaped with a gold chain worth Rs 10,000 and mobile phones, with a total estimated value of around Rs 1.35 lakh. The Channapatna Rural police have registered a case.

“After the accused left, Shaji found the patrolling police and sought their help. Search for the accused is on,” said an officer. A case of robbery (BNS 309(4)) has been registered against the unidentified accused.