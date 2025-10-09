Bangalore University convocation: 30,300 students earn degrees

BENGALURU: Bangalore University on Wednesday held its 60th Annual Convocation at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium. Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot presided over the ceremony and conferred honorary doctorates on former MLC and social worker D Madegowda, and TB Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of JP Agri Genetics Pvt Ltd. Assembly Speaker UT Khader was scheduled for a doctorate, but was absent.

Padma Shri awardee and former Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) director Prahlada Rama Rao delivered the convocation address, inspiring graduates to “dream big and innovate with integrity”.

This year, 30,300 students received degrees, including 140 PhD awardees. A total of 157 students were awarded 298 gold medals, and 61 students received 132 cash prizes. A total of 13,510 women, and 9,878 men graduated. Prema S, a postgraduate student in Kannada Studies, won 11 gold medals, the highest in the PG category, while Hemant S, a Civil Engineering undergraduate, secured 7 gold medals.

Students from the SC/ST communities Divya S, Manasa KG, Nandini DH, Chetana R, and Bharath Kumar S were awarded the Dr BR Ambedkar Gold Medal. Swaroop N and Ranjitha Jadhav were adjudged Best Sportsperson of the Year 2023-24.

Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Dr M C Sudhakar, Vice-Chancellor Jayakara SM, Registrar KT Shanthala, and others were present.