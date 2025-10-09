Drugs worth Rs 23.84 cr seized, 6 held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), along with the South and North East Divisions police, have arrested six people, including two foreign women nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 23.84 crore in four separate cases.

The two accused women are Marwa Essem Ossam (31) and Zargoun Salaheldin (32), both of whom had arrived in India on medical visas. Based on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at an apartment in Gollahalli village in Kothanur and seized 4.815 kg of MDMA worth Rs 12.03 crore. A case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing (ANW) of the CCB arrested a 40-year-old driver from Rajasthan for alleged drug peddling in the Parappana Agrahara police station limits. The accused, Ladu Ram (40), has been residing near Kudlu Gate in Singasandra since 2024. As his driving profession did not meet his financial needs, he began peddling drugs with the help of his brother-in-law, police said. Police seized 1.399 kg of MDMA crystals and 2.030 kg of opium, valued at around Rs 4 crore.

In another operation, the ANW sleuths raided the foreign post office in the KG Nagar police station limits and seized parcels containing 3 kg of hydro ganja worth about Rs 3.81 crore. The accused were purchasing hydro ganja from Thailand and Germany using cryptocurrency under the fake names Khachibbi Jeezs and Khidoinoise Jeez to sell in Bengaluru, police said. Two accused, Nizar Mohammed (37) and Rasheed (46), both natives of Kerala, were arrested, and efforts are on to trace consumers and other associates.