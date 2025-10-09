GBA planned for Bengaluru with 2 crore population: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority was planned and implemented keeping in mind the exponential growth of the city and a population of approximately two crore in the next 15 years, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development.

Taking part in an event hosted by Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.Pac) on Wednesday, the DCM reiterated that big ticket projects like Twin Tunnel Road, Elevated Corridor, Road on Stormwater Drain Buffer Zone and Bengaluru Business Corridor from Kogilu to Electronic City will be executed. He said these projects will take three years. The Tunnel Road Project will take four years to be completed as machines have to come from China or Germany, which alone will take about a year.

“Tomorrow, the issue of small tunnel road of 1.5 kms near Hebbal will come before the cabinet,” he said. The biggest problems in Bengaluru are mobility, garbage management, and water supply. Bengaluru is not a planned city. In Karnataka, there are 270 engineering colleges, 70 medical colleges and over 1,200 nursing colleges. Youth, after education, come to Bengaluru in search of jobs, and they need a place. Keeping all the public inflow, GBA was planned, Shivakumar said.

“Bengaluru has 1.27 crore vehicles. The existing roads cannot be widened. The land and property value is more. Garbage is a big issue; 12 waste-to-energy plants suggested during my term as power minister did not materialise. Bengaluru had become difficult to manage, hence the GBA was brought in, and we have made carved out corporations so that the delivery of service would be faster,” said Shivakumar, welcoming criticism from the opposition and the public.