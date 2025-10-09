Memory lane to Malgudi: Bengaluru writers on fond moments with RK Narayan's stories

For Roopa Pai, who came across Swami and Friends as a teen and aspiring writer, the joy of reading it was as much about Narayan’s use of language as the story itself. “I read Swami and Friends over and over again, obsessively, wondering how Narayan had managed to render a very Kannada ethos into English so seamlessly, with not a single awkward-sounding phrase,” she says, adding, “I marvel at how he is able to get into the minds of his child protagonists. It calls for keen observation and understanding of children, and a deep empathy with them. It is a very Mysorean way of looking at the world – there is a large-hearted acceptance of human frailties and circumstances.”

Recommendation: Swami and Friends

Pai’s note: “I recommend it to adults - it will help them connect with their inner, uncynical child, which is not only a good thing for them but also for everyone around.”