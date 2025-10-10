Benagluru commissioner directs officials to fix potholes in Shivajinagar

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan directed officials to complete the ongoing white topping works in Shivajinagar division on a priority basis.

The commissioner took a two-wheeler along various roads within Shivajinagar limits on Thursday, inspecting potholes, ongoing white topping work, pothole repairs, roadside waste dumping and other civic issues.

He instructed officials to ensure quality pothole repairs and expedite the completion of ongoing white topping work. He also emphasised the removal of encroachments on footpaths and the clearance of unauthorised cables laid across roads.

Officials were told to prevent unauthorised road digging and to impose penalties on violators as well as undertake repairs of damaged footpaths and clear black spots created due to garbage dumping along roadsides, vacant plots and pedestrian pathways. He instructed them that road works near Vidhana Soudha and in front of multi-storey buildings be carried out in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD).

While travelling across several roads on his two-wheeler, the commissioner noticed multiple potholes and admonished officials, instructing them to immediately repair them without delay.