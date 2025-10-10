Horamavu flood risk rises as stormwater drain project lags; GBA targets December completion

BENGALURU: Another October, and Horamavu in East Bengaluru is facing the threat of flood. Last year, a cloudburst in Yelahanka, Byatrayanpura, and Hebbal Upper stream flooded homes in Sai Layout, Vaddarapalya, and nearby areas on October 21 and 22. For the past five years the area has been getting flooded during moderate and heavy rains.

In 2022, plans were made to expand the stormwater drain and fix vents at Geddalahalli Railway Under Bridge, but the railway’s nod is still pending.

Following protests, the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) decided to increase the vent size at a cost of Rs 13.36 crore. Two box structures, each 6 meters wide and 4.5 meters high, are being cast for installation under the railway track.

“The authorities will have to take permission from the railways for the placement of the girder, and this requires digging under railway track. Recently, to ensure that the project is not delayed further, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao inspected the project and reviewed the progress, directing the officials to complete the work by the end of December. But we are worried about the North East Monsoon as the area floods during October and November due to heavy rains. If there were proper efforts, the work would have been completed much earlier,” said Venkatesh, a Horamavu resident.

A social worker said the sufferings of Sai Layout and Vaddarpalya residents have remained unsolved since 2020, and every time it floods, residents curse the authorities.