MP Tejasvi Surya flags 'mathematical errors' in Bengaluru metro fare hike; urges to revise inflated fares

BENGALURU: In the wake of public outcry over the Metro fare hike based on alleged miscalculations, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) seeking urgent rectification of what he termed as “glaring mathematical errors” in the fare revision.

Commenting on the “mistakes” committed by BMRCL, the MP said, “Even high school students do better mathematical calculations than what BMRCL did for fare revision.” He pointed out the difference between the actual fare hike and the Fare Fixation Committee’s (FFC) recommendation, stating, “BMRCL has implemented an illogical fare increase of 105%, which is not in consonance with the FFC recommendation. The actual fare increase is around 50-55% with correct application of the formula given by FFC itself.”

Highlighting a particular instance of miscalculation, Surya said, “The maintenance and administration cost was shown to have increased by a staggering 366%, whereas the actual increase should be around 118.5%.”