POCSO accused jumps to death from Bengaluru City Civil Court

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man arrested under the POCSO Act died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the City Civil Court Complex near Mysore Bank Circle on Dr Ambedkar Road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Mangalaram from KR Puram in the city. He owned an electrical shop in the Chickpet area.

Gautam was brought to hall No 3 of FTC (Fast Track Court) on the fifth floor for hearing. He jumped down after escaping from the custody of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) personnel around 11.50am.

His family members and relatives were there when he took the extreme step, the police further said.

Though Gautam was rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead. The body was sent to the mortuary of Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

'He was an Under Trial'

Prisoner (UTP). He was brought to the court from the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara along with other UTPs. The incident happened around noon,” Hakay Akshay Machindra, DCP (Central), said.

Gautam was arrested on April 21 for sexual assault under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. “Gautam had sex with the daughter of his wife’s sister. The incident came to light after the minor girl became pregnant. He committed the crime in April when he went to the house of his sister-in-law in Adugodi. We suspect that he took the extreme step as he felt ashamed after seeing his family members and relatives on the court premises,” said an officer.

Halasuru Gate police have registered a case of unnatural death.