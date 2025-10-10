Young couple found dead in locked AC room; suspected accidental blaze in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A man and woman in their mid-20s were found dead in a suspected fire accident inside the third floor air condition room of Cool Comfort lodge in Yelahanka New Town police station limits on Thursday around 5 pm.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Bandivaddar, 25, of Gajendragada in Gadag district and Kaveri Badiger, 24, from Hunagund in Bagalkot district.

The lodge is located in Kitchen 6 Family Restaurant building on the 1st main Road in Industrial Town. Kaveri had called the lodge reception and informed them about the fire. When the fire department personnel rushed to the spot, they found even the room door was locked from inside. The personnel had to break open the door to enter.

Ramesh’s charred body was found in the room. Kaveri was found lying unconscious in the washroom which was also locked from inside. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Ramesh was working in a private firm while Kaveri was working at a spa near the lodge. It is suspected that the two were in love and faced pressure from their families.