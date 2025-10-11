Bank manager found dead in Bengaluru pub’s washroom; police suspect cardiac arrest

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old private bank manager was found dead inside the women’s washroom of a pub at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police limits on Thursday night. It is suspected that he died of cardiac arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Megharaj, who hailed from Maddur in Mandya district and lived in Ullal. He is survived by his wife and six-month-old daughter. According to the police, Megharaj visited the pub in the evening along with his three friends. Around 12.30am, his friends stepped out of the pub while Megharaj went to the washroom. His friends, who waited for him for sometime, went in search of him and alerted the pub management.

The CCTV footage from the pub showed Megharaj entering the women’s washroom as the men’s section was full. He was lying on the floor when the pub staff broke open the washroom door. Megharaj was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that Megharaj had blockages in his heart and is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

Based on a complaint from Megharaj’s brother Vinay, a case of unnatural death has been registered. The police said postmortem and forensic lab reports would reveal the reasons for his death.