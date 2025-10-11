CCB submits chargesheet in Kannada actress Ramya’s complaint on receiving threats, lewd messages

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) probing former MP and actress Ramya’s complaint of receiving threats and lewd messages by disgruntled fans of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, have submitted a 380-page chargesheet to a city court against 12 accused.

Screenshots of such messages have been included in the chargesheet. It also contains confessional statements of the accused, who have been arrested.

A search is on for six more accused. An additional chargesheet will be filed after their arrest. Obanna, Gangadhar, Rajesh, Bhuvan Gowda, Manjunath, Pramod Gowda and Santosh are among those arrested. However, it is not clear whether all the accused are fans of Darshan.

Ramya became a victim of cyberbullying after she shared an article on the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case in which Darshan is accused No 2.

Sharing the article, Ramya stated that Renukaswamy’s family must get justice. Displeased by her Instagram and X posts, miscreants sent lewd messages to her. They also sent messages threatening her with dire consequences. Ramya filed her complaint with City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28.