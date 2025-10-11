Clear garbage and traffic, Karnataka CM tells officials at first Greater Bengaluru Authority meet

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday chaired the maiden Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) meeting at its head office, and directed officials to ensure better coordination between parastatal agencies such as Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The CM was addressing city legislators, heads of parastatal agencies, DG&IGP, City Police Commissioner and other top officials. “The corporations should take steps for proper garbage disposal. All municipal commissioners should increase tax collection in their jurisdictions. Priority should be given to waste disposal and cleanliness. Footpaths should be made as wide as possible, and quality should not be compromised,” the CM instructed committee members.

He directed them to plan for last-mile connectivity for Metro lines to reduce traffic congestion. The transport minister was instructed to review the deployment of small buses to address congestion.

With opposition BJP and JDS leaders boycotting the first GBA meeting, Siddaramaiah, without taking names, said people’s representatives have an opportunity to express their opinions freely here, but some representatives have missed this opportunity. Those opposed to the development of Bengaluru and decentralization of power have boycotted this meeting, he said.

Joining the CM in condemning the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said, “BJP is working against Bengaluru. The people gave them an opportunity to work, but they are working against them. I am saddened by their absence. Let them all say they don’t want to contest elections and boycott,” he said.

Shivakumar said one of the key takeaways is that the powers of BDA as a planning authority outside BBMP is now transferred to GBA, which will also decide on Transferable Development Rights.