Clear garbage and traffic, Karnataka CM tells officials at first Greater Bengaluru Authority meet

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday chaired the maiden Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) meeting at its head office, and directed officials to ensure better coordination between parastatal agencies such as Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
The CM was addressing city legislators, heads of parastatal agencies, DG&IGP, City Police Commissioner and other top officials. “The corporations should take steps for proper garbage disposal. All municipal commissioners should increase tax collection in their jurisdictions. Priority should be given to waste disposal and cleanliness. Footpaths should be made as wide as possible, and quality should not be compromised,” the CM instructed committee members.
He directed them to plan for last-mile connectivity for Metro lines to reduce traffic congestion. The transport minister was instructed to review the deployment of small buses to address congestion.
With opposition BJP and JDS leaders boycotting the first GBA meeting, Siddaramaiah, without taking names, said people’s representatives have an opportunity to express their opinions freely here, but some representatives have missed this opportunity. Those opposed to the development of Bengaluru and decentralization of power have boycotted this meeting, he said.
Joining the CM in condemning the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said, “BJP is working against Bengaluru. The people gave them an opportunity to work, but they are working against them. I am saddened by their absence. Let them all say they don’t want to contest elections and boycott,” he said.
Shivakumar said one of the key takeaways is that the powers of BDA as a planning authority outside BBMP is now transferred to GBA, which will also decide on Transferable Development Rights.
The Executive Committee and Central Coordination Committee will be formed for smooth administration of the five new corporations. “The Executive Committee of the GBA will monitor implementation and execution of all schemes, programmes and initiatives and consider the matter at the GBA meeting. The Central Coordination Committee will review the progress of major projects, inter-agency coordination and implementation of GBA resolutions,” said Shivakumar.
Unconstitutional, says Ashoka
Boycotting the first-ever GBA meeting, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, “The Greater Bengaluru Authority has rendered all five municipal corporations ineffective. All powers have been given to the CM, and the councils will have no authority. Since this is against the Constitution, we have boycotted the meeting. It is also harmful to Bengaluru. We have discussed this with BJP MLAs and will fight it legally. This action strangles public representatives and is illegal.”
He said the GBA meeting was called in haste, and the invitation given just one day earlier. “Information should have been given at least seven days in advance. The agenda was given at noon, and there was no time even to read it. According to the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, the mayor heads municipal corporations, and presidents head panchayats. But in Bengaluru, the CM heads the five corporations, so what is the need for mayors? Engineers have been appointed and instead of the corporation, they will carry out all works after the chief minister himself approves the projects,” he said.