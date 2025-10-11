"Drama and emotion come to me naturally," reveals actor Sharman Joshi

You may know him as a hapless man caught in his friends’ antics in Golmaal, the anxious and troubled Raju in 3 Idiots, a free-spirited student in Rang De Basanti, or the loving father determined to fulfill his son’s dream of riding a Ferrari in Ferarri ki Sawaari. With these hits and more under his belt, Sharman Joshi always managed to make audiences laugh with his comedic sensibilities, even while bringing out his characters’ emotional depths. All this, he credits to theatre.

“Comic timing is something I’ve gotten ahold of thanks to plays where directors and audiences were my teachers. People know me for my comic timing but I think what comes to me naturally is drama and emotion,” reveals Joshi in a conversation ahead of his visit to the city this weekend for a public showing of the play Raju Raja Ram Aur Main, which was unexpectedly cancelled. Returning to the quadruple role earlier this year after an 8-year break, Joshi has previously performed the rib-tickling comedy drama in private shows in the city.

Many may not know that Joshi got his start in acting through Gujarati plays, coming from a family of decorated thespians. His father Arvind Joshi gave him his first role outside of college productions, a small cameo. “After graduation, I had three options: become a lawyer, go into business or do something with my father. Acting was the first thing that came to me instinctively mainly because of my proximity to this world as a kid. I’d been going to the theatre with my aunt and uncle, watching them perform live – that was my little world apart from my home life,” he says. His theatrical career took off with other roles after the initial project with his father, including Ame Layi Gaya, Tame Rahi Gaya, the Gujarati version of Raju Raja Ram Aur Main, of which he’s done ‘700-800 shows’. He stepped back from them when his acting career took off in the late 2000s.

Despite that, something of the stage has stayed in him, as he says, “Those days of pitching your voice on stage may be over but that energy you feel when connecting with an auditorium of people remains. So I approach all my roles like I approach my plays.”