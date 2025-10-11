Drug stores in Bengaluru continue to sell cough syrups without prescriptions

BENGALURU: Despite the state government’s directive to not sell cough syrups to treat children aged 0-2 years, pharmacies across Bengaluru were found flouting the rules.

TNIE approached several pharmacies in the city, all of them in prominent or bustling areas, seeking cough syrup for an ailing two-year-old.

Only two of them refused

According to the health advisory from Department of Health & Family Welfare Services (Government of Karnataka) issued on October 6, “Cough and cold syrups should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below 2 years of age. For children between 2 to 5 years of age, such medications should generally be avoided, unless clearly indicated and prescribed after proper clinical evaluation.”

Little heed has been paid to statute number 7 of the advisory, which warns, “Random inspections may be conducted to ensure compliance with the above instructions.”

TNIE’s reality check was limited to areas with high footfall. Several pharmacies were asked to provide the same thing: a bottle of cough syrup for a two-year-old child having dry cough for a couple of days.

When TNIE approached a medical store on Old Airport Road, the manager produced an “ayurvedic” cough syrup. “Besides the kid, you can take it too,” he said.