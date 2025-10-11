Feasibility study on tram service in Bengaluru will be undertaken in two weeks: MP Tejasvi Surya

BENGALURU: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the city’s rail network should be strengthened for better mobility. The first and last mile connectivity is a major challenge and to address this, a feasibility study on tram service will be undertaken in the next two weeks.

At the Mobility Symposium - 2025, he said a proposal was submitted to the Centre sometime ago to start tram service in Bengaluru, like in other global cities. The study will be conducted in areas prone to traffic congestion. If approved, the Centre will implement the project, he added. Surya said the government’s car-centric policy should change. Bus services should be improved by involving private firms. The government should only regulate and monitor the services.

On the condition of city’s roads, he said, “Potholes are like Kamadhenu for contractors and officials. If the potholes are fixed properly, they need not be relayed again and again. But that is not happening. Pothole-filling should not be an achievement for the CM and DCM to be showcased.”