Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka HC uphelds death sentence for two in 2017 honour killing case

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to two convicts by the Third Additional District and Sessions Court, Vijayapura, in connection with the 2017 honour killing at Gundakanal village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura.

The case pertains to the murder of Banu Begum Attar, a Muslim woman who had married Sayabanna Konnur, a man from a Scheduled Tribe, against her family’s wishes. The couple, who had briefly lived in Goa, returned to their native in 2017.

Enraged, Banu’s brothers Ibrahim and Akbar allegedly set fire to Sayabanna’s house. When the couple tried to escape, they attacked them. Banu fell while running, and Ibrahim poured kerosene on her as Akbar set her ablaze. She died along with the unborn child.