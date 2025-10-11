Karnataka Central Relief Committee focuses on social inclusion of transgenders

BENGALURU: The Central Relief Committee (CRC), Government of Karnataka, held a meeting with transgender community representatives on Friday to discuss alternatives to begging and measures for social inclusion.

The session, chaired by newly appointed Chairman Aga Sultan, brought together senior CRC officials and community leaders, including activist Akkai Padmashali, founder of Ondede, and members of transgender coalition Okkoota.

Community members outlined key concerns, including the need for implementation of the Transgender Policy, 2017, access to skill development and vocational training, employment opportunities, social acceptance, protection from harassment and housing support. “Begging is often not a choice but a result of societal neglect,” said Aga Sultan, stressing the committee’s focus on providing alternative livelihood options and integrating transgender individuals into the social mainstream.

Akkai Padmashali highlighted discrimination in employment and housing, saying, “Many of us are skilled and willing to work, yet societal bias leaves us with no choice but to beg.”

She added, “We hope initiatives like this will create real alternatives and help transgender people regain dignity and independence.” The meeting also addressed the role of the community in supporting city-wide initiatives such as reducing begging in public spaces.

Officials said the CRC would liaise with government departments to implement skill training programmes, employment in CRC centres, and facilitate access to services for the community.

“Alternative options and opportunities should be provided, employment spaces should be occupied, and discontinued education should be pursued again,” shared Rashika, a transwoman who lost her job due to her identity.

This was the first official meeting of its kind by the CRC, specifically focused on the transgender community, marking a step towards long-term socio-economic inclusion and empowerment.