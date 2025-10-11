Karnataka High Court issues notices to govt, ASI on Magadi Fort preservation PIL

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District, Magadi Town Municipality, on a public interest litigation filed seeking directions for preservation of Kempegowda Fort and Moat in Magadi, and removal of encroachment within the prohibited area of the fort.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Dr H M Krishnamurthy, founder and president of Sri Kempegowda Abhivruddhi Samithi, Magadi.

The petitioner said that the fort and moat are a protected monument under the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1961. There is total apathy and negligence on the part of ASI and other authorities, including the municipality and the deputy commissioner, he claimed.

The petitioner stated that the fort located in Magadi taluk, at a distance of 45 km from Bengaluru city junction, is a historical monument that dates back to the 17th century. The fort offers a stunning view of the surrounding landscape and is a popular destination for history enthusiasts and tourists. Unfortunately, a large portion of the fort lies in ruins today, with only parts of it having survived.