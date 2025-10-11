Pouring Purpose: India's first Master of Wine Sonali C Holland on her journey

There’s something poetic about watching Sonal C Holland gently swirl a glass of deep crimson wine, its reflections catching the afternoon light. The gesture seems to mirror the journey of India’s first and only Master of Wine, one that began with curiosity and matured over time into mastery and meaning.

She was recently in Bengaluru for the city launch of her book One in a Billion (officially released in June), exuding thoughtfulness and a quiet passion for the world she has helped shape. “At 33, I chose to step away from a successful corporate career to pursue something more fulfilling. That’s when I came across the nascent wine industry in India,” she recalls.

Back then, wine culture was still finding its feet, and there were no qualified experts in the country. Yet Holland saw promise where others saw uncertainty. “I saw a huge opportunity for growth and success of both wine and wine professionals,” she says. That conviction led her to London, where she studied wine formally for ten years, earning several globally recognised certifications before becoming India’s first Master of Wine in 2016.

Her decision, however, was initially met with a mix of intrigue and doubt. “Most people in India had never imagined wine could be a serious profession, especially for a woman,” she says. Determined to change that perception, she founded the Sonal Holland Wine Academy, now one of India’s foremost institutions for beverage education, to make world-class wine education accessible and affordable.

But the road to mastery was far from smooth. “While pursuing the Master of Wine title, I couldn’t find good mentorship and learning opportunities in India,” she explains. Frequent travel abroad was necessary to attend seminars, tastings and training sessions, which meant long absences from home. “Being apart from my toddler daughter was the hardest part. Thankfully, my husband and parents held the fort in my absence, always encouraging me to focus on my studies,” she shares.

If gender could have been a barrier, Holland refused to see it as one. “The industry was male-dominated when I started, but I never saw my gender as a limitation. I’ve always chosen to work with men who respect ambition, value expertise and believe in co-creating success. Today, the scene has transformed. Women are leading across various spheres of the wine industry. It fills me with pride to see more women shaping the industry’s future.”