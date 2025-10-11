Woman, father throw garbage near auto tipper in Bengaluru; quarrel with pourakarmika

BENGALURU: In a shameful act, a woman and her father threw garbage on the roadside next to an auto tipper at Srinivasanagar and quarrelled with a pourakarmika when he confronted them.

The man allegedly said he was the ‘president of Vidhana Soudha’ and left the spot when people started gathering. The incident occurred on October 3, but came to light recently after CCTV footage went viral.

The Govindarajnagar police said the woman, Hemalatha, and her father came to drop garbage packed in a black polythene bag. Seeing them leaving the garbage, Nagendra, the pourakarmika, got enraged and got into an argument. “The woman later filed a complaint that the pourakarmika allegedly pushed her. When Nagendra learnt that a police complaint had been filed, he too filed a complaint. Notices were issued to both the parties to come with documents to prove their allegations,” said a police official.

Nagendra alleged in his complaint that the woman attacked him, the man threw the garbage bag and also that the two used foul language. Greater Bengaluru Pourakarmikas Association president PM Muthyalappa condemned the incident.