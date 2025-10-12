BMTC bus knocks down nine-year-old at traffic signal in Rajajinagar

BENGALURU: The negligence of a BMTC electric bus driver claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl who was crossing the road with her sisters and friends on Saturday. The incident happened at a traffic junction in Rajajinagar 1st block in Malleswaram traffic police station limits.
The deceased is Bhuvana, a fourth-standard student and resident of Bhovi Palya in Mahalakshmi Layout.
Around 11.20 am, Bhuvana, along with her two older sisters and friends, was heading home from school. While they were crossing the road, a BMTC bus plying from Diacon Hospital to Majestic, while taking a right turn, hit her and partially ran over her. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. The bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.
Malleswaram traffic police have registered a case against the driver. The bus was seized, the driver secured, and further investigations are on, the police said. One of the sisters said they did not hear any horn before the bus struck her.
BMTC Bus loses control, hits nine vehicles
A BMTC electric bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit multiple vehicles, leading to a chain collision that damaged nine vehicles, including three autos, one two-wheeler and five cars. One auto driver suffered serious injuries.
Two others suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred near Gate 9 of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium near Cubbon Park on Saturday, around 12 noon. Officials stated that the driver suffered a sudden seizure, causing the bus to veer out of control and hit the vehicles in the path. The driver was rushed to the hospital and is now out of danger. A case was registered against the bus driver, and action will be taken after the medical report, police said.