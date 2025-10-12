BMTC bus knocks down nine-year-old at traffic signal in Rajajinagar

BENGALURU: The negligence of a BMTC electric bus driver claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl who was crossing the road with her sisters and friends on Saturday. The incident happened at a traffic junction in Rajajinagar 1st block in Malleswaram traffic police station limits.

The deceased is Bhuvana, a fourth-standard student and resident of Bhovi Palya in Mahalakshmi Layout.

Around 11.20 am, Bhuvana, along with her two older sisters and friends, was heading home from school. While they were crossing the road, a BMTC bus plying from Diacon Hospital to Majestic, while taking a right turn, hit her and partially ran over her. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. The bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Malleswaram traffic police have registered a case against the driver. The bus was seized, the driver secured, and further investigations are on, the police said. One of the sisters said they did not hear any horn before the bus struck her.