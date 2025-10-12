Consumer panel directs Merusri Developers to refund deposit with interest for service deficiency
BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Merusri Developers Pvt Ltd to refund the booking amount of Rs 51,000 along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum, from March 7, 2024, the date of booking, to the complainant, Trade Chart India Pvt Ltd.
Holding that Merusri Developers committed deficiency in service, the commission passed the order that the complainant is entitled to a sum of Rs 20,000 towards harassment and mental agony, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses from the developer. The commission passed the order recently by allowing the complaint filed by Trade Chart India Pvt Ltd, represented by its Managing Director Aniketh Jha. The company, through its advocate Abhishek MR, approached the commission seeking directions to refund the booking amount of Rs 51,000 and pay damages for deficiency of service and negligence.
The commission noted that instead of furnishing all the required documents sought by the complainant for legal verification of the title of site/villa 11, Merusri Developers demanded that the complainant pay 25 per cent of the property value before entering into an agreement of sale.
This put the complainant to hardship, caused mental agony and harassment, and led to filing of the case for recovery of the amount. It is just and reasonable to direct Merusri Developers to pay damages and litigation expenses.
According to advocate Abhishek, the complainant was looking for a site for construction of a villa for personal residence near Kempegowda International Airport. After seeing the advertisement by the developer, the complainant in March 2024 proceeded with the project ‘Merusri Sunlit Grove Annex’. The complainant was told the developer will facilitate registration and hand over possession of site no. 11, measuring 30x40 sqft by August 2024, and a 2,490sqft G+2 villa consisting of 3BHK+1 room office space (4BHK) would be handed over by August or December 2025.