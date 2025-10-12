Consumer panel directs Merusri Developers to refund deposit with interest for service deficiency

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Merusri Developers Pvt Ltd to refund the booking amount of Rs 51,000 along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum, from March 7, 2024, the date of booking, to the complainant, Trade Chart India Pvt Ltd.

Holding that Merusri Developers committed deficiency in service, the commission passed the order that the complainant is entitled to a sum of Rs 20,000 towards harassment and mental agony, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses from the developer. The commission passed the order recently by allowing the complaint filed by Trade Chart India Pvt Ltd, represented by its Managing Director Aniketh Jha. The company, through its advocate Abhishek MR, approached the commission seeking directions to refund the booking amount of Rs 51,000 and pay damages for deficiency of service and negligence.

The commission noted that instead of furnishing all the required documents sought by the complainant for legal verification of the title of site/villa 11, Merusri Developers demanded that the complainant pay 25 per cent of the property value before entering into an agreement of sale.