Curiosity, rebooted!

BENGALURU: Who knew an invitation to a children’s science museum would reignite our long-dormant sense of wonder? Yet, that’s precisely what happened when we set off — somewhat sceptically — for Curiouscity Bangalore, a sprawling science experience centre tucked away in Sarjapura, on the city’s ever-expanding edge where Bengaluru begins to flirt with Tamil Nadu.

Now, if you’ve ever attempted to drive across Bengaluru, you’ll understand that ‘getting anywhere’ is something of an endurance sport. Google Maps optimistically promised 55 minutes; two wrong turns, one existential crisis and a very stubborn auto-rickshaw later, we arrived — only mildly traumatised — and immediately decided it had all been worth it.

Curiouscity, as it turns out, isn’t just a museum. It’s more of a joyfully chaotic, hands-on playground for the scientifically curious — whether you’re six, sixteen, or secretly still six at heart. Designed to make learning feel like play, the centre promises to spark curiosity in children and, if you’re not careful, rekindle it in the accompanying adults too.

On weekends, Curiouscity transforms into a buzzing hive of young explorers, offering everything from basic physics play to preschool-friendly science fun. During the week, the same space hosts school groups for high-impact hands-on sessions — a rather noble mission in an age where ‘education’ often comes in the form of a tablet.

Our guided tour began with the Science Play Zone for the littlest learners (ages 3–7), a cheerful corner of colour, clatter and curiosity. Here, children get to tinker, build and experiment with science toys — and there’s even a tiny animal interaction centre that’s basically irresistible. Within minutes, we found ourselves cooing over guinea pigs and discussing Newton’s laws as if that were the most natural combination in the world.