Heavy rain floods Sarjapur, Huskur in Bengaluru; GBA, fire officials drain water

BENGALURU: With 67mm rainfall on Friday evening, a deluge of problems washed into Bengaluru’s outskirts, flooding homes in areas like Sarjapur and Huskur.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), State Disaster Response and Fire and Emergency Service officials and staff deployed pumps and removed water from Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapur Road, and Pioneer Residency in Huskur, Anekal.

DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said officials will be deployed to check the reason for the flooding. With Halanayakanahalli Lake reaching maximum capacity, water from the drains was in reverse flow and flooded nearby Rainbow Drive Layout. “We went around the area in water boats and used portable pumps to drain out water. In 45 minutes, water was drained out,” said a Fire department official.

At Pioneer Residency, due to a lake wetland breach, water entered Phase-1 of the 125-acre township. “We have asked the Anekal MLA and DCM Shivakumar to intervene and offer long-lasting solutions to flooding during heavy rain,” residents said. In response, Shivakumar said he would ask officials to give him a detailed report.

Weak trees were uprooted on Saturday, damaging two autos in Basaveshwara Nagar. The GBA deployed a team of officials and cleared the uprooted trees.