Two labourers die as attic collapses on 13th floor of Bellandur construction site

BENGALURU: Two labourers from West Bengal died after the attic collapsed on the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bellandur police station limits on Friday. According to the police, around 3.30 pm, about 10 labourers were working on the 13th floor when the attic of the balcony collapsed.

Two of the workers fell from the structure and sustained severe injuries. Even though they were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries later. The deceased are Amir Hussain (33) and Mumtaz Ali Molla (28), both natives of Sonpur in West Bengal. They were staying in a shed at the construction site.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Imperial Build Tech Private Limited and the site engineers, who had taken up the contract work for DNR Arista. The police said the construction company failed to take necessary precautionary measures, which led to the deaths of the workers. Six accused have been secured and are being questioned, and further investigation is ongoing.