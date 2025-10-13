Bangalore International Centre launches free Sunday library for kids

BENGALURU: The new children’s library started by the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) aims to rekindle love for reading among young readers. The library will be open every Sunday

Like the rest of BIC’s offerings, the new children’s library -- ‘Around the World in 50 Sundays’ -- is completely free to access. The target age group for most of these sessions and the library’s curation is 6-14 years.

BIC Programmes Associate Advaita Manikkath said the library at present has around 900 books with the specific focus on picture books. The project is being funded by Doorbeen and the HT Parekh Foundation. Each session requires RSVP-ing ahead via the BIC website.

The library formally opened about a month ago, but it is still taking shape, with borrowing beginning on Sunday. To borrow books, one has to register at least three visits to the library.

Aruna Gopakumar, founder of The School of You, was the storytelling facilitator on October 5. Through various stories and roleplay, she made around 24 children, with their parents, engage in one of the primary lessons reading has to teach us: empathy. “I feel that emotional and social skills are built through these interactions. It is important to look at stories from different angles,” she added.

The six-year-old Savreen and five-year-old Jeeva both try to make it every week, and stay back even after the sessions are over, till the library closes at 6 pm.The wide, sprawling area, often utilised for performances, is used the best during interactive sessions. A typical Sunday at the children’s library opens with a facilitated literary session where children, and sometimes their parents, are invited to participate.