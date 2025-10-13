Beyond the Main Character

Apsaras who enchant kings and rishis with their beauty; gandharvas who captivate with their musical skill; vahanas, faithful and fiercely protective; fantastic creatures that are elephant, lion, and servant at once – Indian mythology is teeming with fascinating characters apart from the heroes, heroines, gods and goddesses whom artists have long paid homage to.

As curator Priya Chauhan explains, it is this supporting cast of figures that the Museum of Art and Photography’s new exhibit In Celestial Company seeks to bring centre stage. She says, “We see these celestial beings in architecture and paintings, but often overlook them because the focus is on the central figure. In the exhibition, these creatures come to the fore. It’s about their stories and the significance they bring to the lives of these divine beings. They’re guardians, companions, they make the divine visible and relatable, and they remind us that myth is never really about one figure alone. It is always about these networks, relationships and the worlds in between.”

The exhibit includes pieces across mediums, including sculptures, textiles and miniature paintings, created between the late 19th and 20th centuries by artists whose names have been lost to time. “Once you start noticing these beings, they are in most artworks, sculptures and paintings. So we ended up selecting a few key figures – you see a beautiful Prabhavali laced with yazhis, vahanas that are usually used in processions, but here, they are devoid of deities and are by themselves. We have some temple hangings, ganas, gandharvas, and apsaras,” explains Chauhan, adding that the exhibit is an opportunity to learn lesser-known facts about these characters. “You’ll get to know that ganas have their own language – they conversed in gibberish that was not to be understood by anybody else. There are these small details which turn into this world of wonder,” she says.