Beyond the Main Character

Apsaras who enchant kings and rishis with their beauty; gandharvas who captivate with their musical skill; vahanas, faithful and fiercely protective; fantastic creatures that are elephant, lion, and servant at once – Indian mythology is teeming with fascinating characters apart from the heroes, heroines, gods and goddesses whom artists have long paid homage to.
As curator Priya Chauhan explains, it is this supporting cast of figures that the Museum of Art and Photography’s new exhibit In Celestial Company seeks to bring centre stage. She says, “We see these celestial beings in architecture and paintings, but often overlook them because the focus is on the central figure. In the exhibition, these creatures come to the fore. It’s about their stories and the significance they bring to the lives of these divine beings. They’re guardians, companions, they make the divine visible and relatable, and they remind us that myth is never really about one figure alone. It is always about these networks, relationships and the worlds in between.”
The exhibit includes pieces across mediums, including sculptures, textiles and miniature paintings, created between the late 19th and 20th centuries by artists whose names have been lost to time. “Once you start noticing these beings, they are in most artworks, sculptures and paintings. So we ended up selecting a few key figures – you see a beautiful Prabhavali laced with yazhis, vahanas that are usually used in processions, but here, they are devoid of deities and are by themselves. We have some temple hangings, ganas, gandharvas, and apsaras,” explains Chauhan, adding that the exhibit is an opportunity to learn lesser-known facts about these characters. “You’ll get to know that ganas have their own language – they conversed in gibberish that was not to be understood by anybody else. There are these small details which turn into this world of wonder,” she says.
Garuda, Vishnu’s loyal and powerful eagle vahana, is the subject of an immersive installation at the exhibit and one of its major highlights. At the centre of the exhibition are three Rajasthani miniature paintings that detail his story. Chauhan explains, “The paintings show a few chapters from Garuda’s life – he’s saving his mother, and in the process, he has to steal the pot of amrit, but at the same time, he has to ensure they stay in good hands. All the elements come to life in the 360-degree experience, and you learn about the techniques involved and
explore the morally grey areas that these often mischievous characters operate in and the questions of good and bad in the story.” She adds that audio guides are also in place for those with visual impairments, along with tactile books that allow visitors to feel the form of the sculptures.
“It’s designed to spark wonder across generations, whether you come in with deep knowledge of mythology or just curiosity, I’m sure you’ll find something in there that you’ll take back. You’ll start noticing these creatures on buildings all over Bengaluru,” concludes Chauhan.
(In Celestial Company is open to visitors at The Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road, from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am onwards. For more information, visit map-india.org)