Drugs worth Rs 50 crore seized in Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit seized 45.4 kg of hydro ganja and six kg of psilocybin mushrooms valued at around Rs 50 crore from three individuals, including a Sri Lankan national, at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday.

The operation was based on the information that drug cartels were trafficking hydroponic ganja from Thailand, a press release stated. Two suspects arriving from Colombo were intercepted with 31.4 kg of hydro ganja and 4 kg of psilocybin mushrooms.

Their interrogation led to the identification of a Sri Lankan handler, who was later arrested after he arrived at the airport with 14 kg of hydro ganja and 2 kg of psilocybin mushrooms. The drugs were hidden in 250 vacuum-sealed food tins to evade detection, the release stated.

NCB Bengaluru has seized 220 kg of hydro ganja in 18 cases this year and arrested 45 individuals from Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Hydroponic ganja is highly potent, containing up to 25% THC compared to 5% in regular Indian ganja, making it a preferred “elite party drug”.

Traffickers conceal it in tetra packs, chocolate bars, clothing and vacuum-sealed pouches, often routing it through Dubai, Colombo or Kathmandu to avoid airport scanners.

Drug peddler caught after dumping 10 kg of ganja

Bengaluru: A drug peddler was chased and nabbed by the traffic police after he threw away a bag containing 10 kg of ganja, after developing cold feet, hearing the police siren intended to clear the road. The accused, Sayuj CS (32), hails from Kerala. According to the police, around 9 am on Friday, a private bus bound for Kerala was parked near Race Course Road when the traffic police sounded a siren to clear the way.

Seeing the police van, Sayuj panicked, threw away the bag and started running. The traffic police chased him for about 50 metres and caught him. Upon checking the bag, officers found five packets of ganja, each containing 2 kg of the drug, worth around Rs 25 lakh. The traffic police later handed over Sayuj to the High Grounds police station. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.